Your horoscope for the week ahead: 29 August to 4 September

Although by nature you are one of the most positive signs of the zodiac you find other people’s perpetual grumbles impede progress. So entering September amidst a markedly upbeat atmosphere is a real plus for all concerned. Now you can enjoy being on a roll.

Your powers of resilience have been put to the test in recent weeks and of course you've come up trumps. However, you have no desire to be a permanent fire-fighter as you're more of a builder than a damage control person. Heartening news is a real step in the right direction.

An inspiring planetary set-up provides you with a boost as you move into the early days of September. It has a lot to do with a shift in other people's perception of what's possible and new options are coming online. You've been waiting for this for a long time. Strike whilst the iron is hot.

You move into the month of September with new goals to achieve together with the confidence to pursue them. Having made a decision to move on from the past, the pay-off is a wide open future. Don't be in a rush - there's much to be said for savouring this moment.

Looking at where a relationship is going has made you realise that your happiness is at a premium. Therefore you're moving into the Autumn period with a 'seize the day' mentality. Reconnecting with people after a while has given you all fresh input

There's a real sense of forward motion as you hit the ground running in early September. A sense of there being no time to lose. Bearing in mind that your ruling planet Mercury will turn retrograde on September 10th you must do everything you can to tick those boxes.

It often takes an interaction with another person for you to see a fresh perspective and this week's inspiring exchanges encourage you to look further afield and embrace new options. It might be October before you're ready to make a move - but start thinking about it.

Connections and collaborations are so well starred that you can move further in a day than you have in the last few months. You are absolutely ready to take an exponential leap that will position you in fertile ground. Never forget you are the sign of re-birth with extraordinary powers of renewal.

You often wonder why others dwell on negatives instead of positives. Being a Sagittarian makes you naturally attuned to the field of potential which embeds into your frequency and manifesting abilities. There is also such a thing as the time being right. Which is now.

You are predictably old school when it comes to your approach to life preferring good old fashioned hard work rather than living on a wing and a prayer. Now that those efforts are yielding results couldn't you enjoy the view for a while? After all your luck is well deserved.

Only a few days ago you were feeling that one aspect of your life is all too much. Yet the speed at which things change is quite remarkable and you're gaining positive energy care of Jupiter's positive effects. An example of creating your reality through your perception.

You're sensing that anything is possible now that you've made some vital decisions regarding what has been blocking you so far. As you step into September and the upcoming Pisces Full Moon it truly feels as if the world is your oyster.

