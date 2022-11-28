Weekly horoscope: 28 November to 4 December 2022

ARIES

There's a snap and a frisson in the air that delights your playfully competitive streak. You aren't interested in needlessly scoring points but you do enjoy the thrill of rapid exchanges that encourage everyone to fire off each other. Of course, you're the quickest one out of the draw.

TAURUS

You dislike being pushed to do things before you're ready, so someone’s air of urgency is rather annoying, but think about the calming effect you're having on them! Your steady approach means that everyone will benefit from a decision which has been thought through and really works.

GEMINI

Mercury and Venus are tango-ing with Mars in Gemini which is bound to add some spark and drama to your interactions over the coming days. Whilst you can and should create a force field of attraction around you, don’t forget that certain people may opt out. Focus on those who are ready for what you have to offer.

CANCER

If too many people are crowding into your space be careful where you give out your free passes. It's true that everyone wants a piece of you, but you need to maintain your centre and hold true to your own goals and values. You are the quality that counts, so don't try to be all things to all people.

LEO

If things have felt rather blocked you'll welcome a high level of action that enables things to take off like a rocket. Yet rockets still need to be carefully prepared and managed and it's your Leo management style that ensures things happen in a way that creates a wow-factor based on excellence not just appearance.

VIRGO

You're being stretched in many different directions as a cosmic tangle means everything happens at once. This is not such a problem for efficient Virgo, but you'll see that others can’t keep up or simply lack the band-width. Your role is to make it all eminently do-able without getting drawn into the fuss.

LIBRA

It never fails to amaze you how easily people lose their cool. Once again, minor irritations get blown out of proportion when a quiet word could have smoothed everything over. This is a time when your social skills and gift for creating harmony will be seen as true gold. You are in fact, the solution rather than being part of the problem.

SCORPIO

If anyone was in any doubt as to whether you were interested in taking them up on an offer, you'll soon make your desires known by jumping at the chance. This isn’t because you're making an impulsive move. You simply understand yourself so well that it’s easy to follow those things that are meant for you.

SAGITTARIUS

This is one of those times when you are living out your true Sagittarian nature by being your spontaneous self. You are all in. Even if others are far more cautious than you, or challenging your ideas. Bring them on – as you thrive on the cut and thrust of other people's opinions.

CAPRICORN

A difference of opinion has the effect of making you want to hang fire on moving ahead with certain ideas or projects if they are going to become a bone of contention. But perhaps you just need to let someone say their piece and answer their concerns. Perhaps you can both discover something important in the process.

AQUARIUS

Events are moving so swiftly you're finding that you’re running on instinct rather than cool consideration. However, you've gained a lot of wisdom with Saturn's presence in your sign over the past two years which has upgraded those instincts to being unerringly right. Have faith in yourself to make the right choices.

PISCES

Your horizons are not only being expanded, but reaching a whole new dimension. This means that what you once considered essential is fading in importance as you’re opening up to new ways of living and working. Of course there are still practical matters to consider. But you're willing to try something new.

