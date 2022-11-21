Your weekly horoscope revealed for 21st November to 27th 2022

ARIES

This week's positive aspects add an entirely sweeter flavour to your life as the New Moon combines with Jupiter moving direct and the spirit of goodwill is in the air. You can look up from the issues of recent weeks and see the potential ahead. Be the one to make the first move towards it.

TAURUS

Having toughed it out you're now in a position to enjoy a slice of good fortune from the universe and positive connection with someone who has your best interests at heart. Their kindness does a lot to dispel that feeling of being on red alert. Relax into counting your big blessings.

GEMINI

If you've experienced the sensation of going backwards and feeling both stuck and unpleasantly surprised, put it down to an unruly cosmos and an eclipse season which is now in the rear view mirror. This week downloads a New Moon in the partnership angle of your skies under the smile of Jupiter turning direct. Go for it.

CANCER

This week offers an olive branch, a signal of hope and a definite move away from re-hashing a past which has been both unsettling and hard work. Embrace what#s being presented as a fresh start and focus your energies on everything that feels lighter and brighter. The sooner you move on the better.

LEO

If you feel you've lost your sparkle because you've been wrestling with mundane matters, now is the time to move into the more creative, romantic and pleasure inducing side of your nature. A New Moon offers much in the way of pure joy, so align your frequency to it and radiate out your love of life.

VIRGO

If you've had little time to yourself, this week drops your anchor into a greater sense of fulfilment and satisfaction. This means you are moving away from the jangled nerves energy of recent weeks and can savour having come through a difficult phase. Well done you. Now breathe!

LIBRA

Perhaps you have dismissed certain ideas as too much of a stretch. Yet you're finding yourself feeling more expansive and open-minded. Besides, new developments pave the way for your own journey into a future that's both interesting and beneficial. Explore what’s on offer with a new perspective.

SCORPIO

One of your greatest gifts is possessing the perception to see the treasure in difficult times. However, now the cosmic climate is shifting to reflect a golden glow all round. It’s not that your life suddenly feels perfect, but there’s a definite feeling of confidence and creation in the air.

SAGITTARIUS

A stellar line-up in your sign, including this week's New Moon is a promising signature of the new beginning you've been looking for. The brakes are off and you can explore these developments with the optimism that's your birth-right. You'll find people are willing, open and receptive to what you have in mind.

CAPRICORN

You're usually the kind of person who’s hands-on, yet the current cosmic picture is urging you to take a back seat and give yourself some time and space to re-group. You will lose nothing from being out of the loop for a little while. In fact you have everything to gain from coming back entirely refreshed and ready for re-launch.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius can be the people person or the loner. Sometimes both at the same time! However you've found others to be rather wearing in recent weeks and have resorted to your own devices. Now, you're re-inspired to get the party started and collaborate. You're coming back bigger and better as the chief connector.

PISCES

Your world is expanding as the New Moon puts the spotlight on what you truly want to do with your life and Jupiter turns direct in your own sign. If you've felt adrift in recent weeks, now is the time to move into the spirit of fresh ventures and opportunities with positive intent. Grow your potential.

