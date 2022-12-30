Idaho murders: Suspect arrested over killings of four college students The four students were murdered six weeks ago

Idaho police have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect over the killings of four college students: Xana Kernodle, 20, Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

The teenagers were murdered on 13 November in the university town of Moscow, northern Idaho, and police had been unable to identify a suspect until now. In a statement, they confirmed that they had arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, and that he had been located in Pennsylvania, over 4,000km from where the murders took place.

Bryan was tracked down to his parents' house in Albrightsville, according to the BBC, and he is expected to be extradited to face homicide charges.

Bryan is a criminal justice and criminology graduate, and was studying for his PhD at Washington State University.

The four students are believed to have been attacked in their sleep at the rental property that they were staying in at the time of the killings.

Bryan was arrested in Pennsylvania

The case progressed slowly since the murders, with police confirming that they had reviewed more than 16,500 tips from the public and a further 113 pieces of physical evidence.

Progress was made when police asked for tips on a white Hyundai that had been seen near the crime scene. NBC report a car matching that description was recovered during the arrest.

Speaking to News Nation reporter, Brian Entin, Kaylee's family said they were "relieved" that a suspect was arrested.

The murders sent shockwaves through the city, with many students returning to their homes in order to study there, while dozens of amateur sleuths attempted to share their own theories online.

The arrest came on the same day that a celebration of life service was held for Kaylee and Madison.

