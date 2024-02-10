Flip or Flop's Christina Hall, 40, explains key difference between herself and her parents as she takes on first time ever renovation job for them

Christina Hall has renovated houses for all sorts of people on her shows Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast. Now, for the first time ever, she's getting to do a renovation a lot closer to home.

The property developer, 40, will get to replace her parents' kitchen cabinets - but she explained it's been an uphill struggle in order to get her mom and dad to consider it.

© @christinahall Instagram Christina with her parents

Christina shared a photo with her parents, Paul and Laurie, in a grand looking living room with mahogany dining furniture in the background. In front of the three of them, Christina had laid out wood samples for the parents to choose from.

She captioned the photo: "Meet my parents. Who I am FINALLY replacing their 1970s kitchen cabinets.. I know I know, how have they not asked for me to redo their kitchen before?!"

She continued that the reason why it had taken her so long to renovate their kitchen cabinets was down to generational issues.

Christina explained: "Well… the 1970s cabinets held up well and as my dad says 'your generation is so wasteful'", she added "touché.."

Instead, her parents "like to spend their time & money on travel as opposed to their daughter who loves to constantly renovate".

The Christina on the Coast host then teased what was in store for season five: "All kinds of amazing episodes in store for season 5. (Sorry no air date yet) … but I cannot wait!"

© Getty Christina Hall, Josh Hall, and guests attend Monster Energy Supercross Celebrity Night at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on January 28, 2023 in Anaheim, California

She signed off the post, explaining: "Ps I know my parents would be bothered if I didn’t say their home looks like a war zone because we are currently in the demo / mid reno stage and everything is piled in the dining room."

Fans couldn't wait to see what the reveal on these cabinets would look like.

"Cannot WAIT for this reveal!!!", one person commented. Another said: "can’t wait for this one".

Some fans couldn't help but note the family resemblance between Christina's dad and her son Hudson.

"Hudson looks so much like your dad!" A fan typed, while another agreed that "Hudson is Grandpa's twin".

"Wow! Your little one looks just like your Dad and Taylor looks like your Mom", a third person added.