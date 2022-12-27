Weekly horoscope: 26 December to New Year

ARIES

Gliding into the post-Christmas period involves a Mercury retrograde slowdown from December 29th. Time to reflect on the year that’s been and the one to come. A line up of planets on your midheaven showcase a powerful start to 2023. Your resolutions need to be deep and meaningful.

TAURUS

Plans for the future are under the astrological spotlight. You’ve got some strong desires as to how 2023 should look and feel. However, with Mercury turning retrograde on the 29th the details are shape-shifting over the coming weeks. You best strategy is to enter the New Year in a spirit of openness.

GEMINI

By now you’ve got used to the reverse thrust of Mars in Gemini which has thrown some plans into disarray whilst giving you time to reflect on what you really want. On the 29th Mercury will also go retrograde and therefore it’s best to hang as loose as possible so you can respond in the moment.

CANCER

The presence of so much celestial activity in Capricorn activates relationships in a big way over the coming days. You seem unsure as to what to say as Mercury’s retrograde from the 29th blows hot and cold. However, as the year turns and Venus joins with the power planet Pluto there’s an intense sense of knowing.

LEO

It’s the bigger picture stuff that needs looking at as the year turns. Some of the finer points will be in a state of flux until January 18 th with Mercury in reverse, so there’s time to revise plans and reflect. Most of all you need to gather your mind, body and spirit together ready for 2023.

VIRGO

Ordinarily, you’d be drawing up lists and intentions for the year to come. Yet Mercury in reverse gear from the 29 th necessitates a fluid approach until after mid -January. So take a look at your options, play around with ideas and above all look at what your heart says during the intense Venus-Pluto connection at New Year itself.

LIBRA

You’re in a sharing mood as Ceres in Libra presides over your year-end stars. There’s an element of magic and mayhem and also some intensity as the year turns, so stay steady and allow everyone to do their thing around you. Libra is the great neutralizer and diplomat – show them your super-powers.

SCORPIO

Unpick any tangled communication as Mercury goes retrograde from Thursday and keep everything as simple as possible. New Year sees the relationship planet Venus vibe-ing with your powerful ruling planet Pluto – and it feels like you’re at an important turning point. 2023 will reveal all.

SAGITTARIUS

You’re doing the numbers as you move into the New Year with Mercury’s retrograde motion encouraging a re-configuration of all things financial. Yet you’re also here at a pulse point which can turn things around. Dig deep and enjoy the process of elimination and regeneration.

CAPRICORN

It’s all happening in your sign – a great line up of planets in Capricorn that give you many points of connection. Mercury will meet with Venus on Thursday and then spin backwards…. so retain a certain fluidity. As the New Year chimes, Venus and Pluto are fused in your sign – a portent of powerful transformation.

AQUARIUS

Water bearers are on the threshold of an entirely new experience as the mighty planet Pluto will be resident in Aquarius for the next 20 years or so from March! It’s mega. You get a sense of what needs to go as the year turns. Just prepare yourself back-stage ready for the new era.

PISCES

A beautiful link between Venus and Neptune remind you that romance is not yet dead, be it found through a soul connection, a place or object that touches your heart. Perhaps a special understanding. People may spin out on their plans as Mercury turns retrograde but you know what you care about.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.