UK child star among 11 dead in LA wildfires as terrifying 'firenado' appear — live updates

Rory Sykes, a child star in the UK, was among the 11 dead as devastating wildfires ravage Los Angeles County leaving homes and businesses destroyed.

His mom, Shelley, shared the news on social media, writing: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son Rory Sykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken."

The 32-year-old appeared in the 90s UK show Kiddy Kapers, and he died in his Malibu cottage which was on the same acreage of her mom's Mount Malibu TV Studio estate.

© Rory Sykes Rory Sykes with mom Shelley

Rory had been born blind and with cerebral palsy, and his mom shared that he had difficulty walking.

11 people have died so far, and the Los Angeles County sheriff has admitted he fears the number will rise as the fires continue to spread. At least 13 people are missing.

The Palisades Fire began on January 7 and is now over 21,000 acres, less than 11% contained.

© Anadolu via Getty Images A view of damage on PCH in Malibu as firefighters are still battling to control huge wildfires

The fire exploded overnight into the morning of January 11 and is surging toward the Brentwood and Encino neighborhoods, forcing further evacuations.

Footage by local news affiliate Fox 11 captured the frightening and awe-inspiring moment that the fire was whipped up by the ongoing Santa Ana winds creating a "firenado".

Watch as a Firenado breaks out in Palisades fire

Also known as fire whirls, the phenomenon is caused by intense rising heat and turbulent wind conditions combining to form whirling eddies of air.

The majority of the neighborhood north of Santa Monica has been leveled, with most residents still unable to return to sift through the damage.

© Getty Images Homes that were destroyed in the Eaton Fire are seen at night on January 10, 2025 in Altadena, California

The Eaton Fire, in the hills above Altadena, has destroyed several communities, and remains at 15% contained.

Thousands of Angelenos have begun volunteering and donating to help displaced families including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who made an unannounced visit to the community of Pasadena on Friday January 10 to volunteer alongside Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen.

The two were pictured by members of the community who had been impacted by the Eaton Fire.

© Alamy Stock Photo Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex speak with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo

HELLO! understands that during the visit they served meals outside the Pasadena Convention Centre, where WCK has set up, and they were joined by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and met with elderly individuals and families who had been displaced.

They also visited the Pasadena Rose Bowl where they met and thanked Fire Chief Marrone and his team from the LA County Fire Department, and members of CalFire and the Pasadena Police Force.

Among the thousands of homes destroyed include family homes for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Milo Ventimiglia, Anna Faris, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Anthony Hopkins.