Queen surveys Windsor flood damage after voicing support

26 JULY 2007



The day after she sent a heartfelt message of support to those affected by the floods in the UK, the Queen was out on horseback surveying the damage in her own backyard - the grounds of Windsor Castle. She was unable to pursue her usual route along the bank of the River Thames, however, as it's under four feet of water.



In her message the 81-year-old sovereign said: "I have been shocked and deeply concerned by the extent of the devastation caused by the most recent severe flooding across large parts of the country."



She went on to extend her sympathy to "all the many people whose homes have been damaged, livelihoods threatened, or who have been affected by the power and water shortages", and thank the aid workers helping those in need.



"May I also express my continued admiration for the emergency services, military personnel, local authorities and volunteers working tirelessly and selflessly to bring people to safety and avert further damage."



Residents of the historic town in which Windsor Castle is located have been warned that more flooding is expected.