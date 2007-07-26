Queen surveys Windsor flood damage after voicing support

hellomagazineWeb
The 81-year-old monarch - who says she is "shocked and deeply concerned" by the extent of the damage caused by the floods - surveys the effect the downpours have had on the grounds of Windsor Castle
A lone swan glides over what just weeks ago was the banks of the River Thames - now four feet under water
26 JULY 2007
The day after she sent a heartfelt message of support to those affected by the floods in the UK, the Queen was out on horseback surveying the damage in her own backyard - the grounds of Windsor Castle. She was unable to pursue her usual route along the bank of the River Thames, however, as it's under four feet of water.
In her message the 81-year-old sovereign said: "I have been shocked and deeply concerned by the extent of the devastation caused by the most recent severe flooding across large parts of the country."
She went on to extend her sympathy to "all the many people whose homes have been damaged, livelihoods threatened, or who have been affected by the power and water shortages", and thank the aid workers helping those in need.
"May I also express my continued admiration for the emergency services, military personnel, local authorities and volunteers working tirelessly and selflessly to bring people to safety and avert further damage."
Residents of the historic town in which Windsor Castle is located have been warned that more flooding is expected.
