Royal baby watch: Duchess Kate's doctors named

Looks like it will be a royal reunion: The same skilled team of medical professionals who oversaw Prince George's birth last year will once again be in the delivery room in April when the 32-year-old welcomes the second royal baby.

Doctors Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston were both present at Prince George's birth in 2013, and will be involved in welcoming the new royal baby at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate is believed to be giving birth again.

Farthing, Queen Elizabeth's surgeon-gynecologist, has already been called to the Duchess' side and has been caring for her at the palace where she has been resting while suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum — the same severe morning sickness she suffered while pregnant with George.

Guy Thorpe-Beeston (left) and Alan Farthing (right) will once again help Kate deliver her second baby, while Sir Marcus Setchell (center) has since retired

Farthing, 51, began working for the royal family in 2008 when he was appointed to assist Sir Marcus Setchell – the Queen's then surgeon-gynecologist for 18 years. It was Sir Marcus who went on to lead the team of doctors during Kate's delivery.

Alan replaced Sir Marcus last year when the 71-year-old retired. The Queen thanked him for his longstanding service by bestowing a knighthood upon him.

When Dr. Farthing took over, he became one of the youngest to ever treat the royal family. He became a doctor in 1986, was named a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in 1991, followed by a fellowship in 2003.

Prince William and Kate said they were 'thrilled' to be welcoming a second royal baby next year

The second physician on Kate's medical team — Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston — holds the official title of surgeon-gynecologist to the royal family. He isn't based out of St. Mary's Hospital, but specializes in high-risk pregnancies as well as multiple pregnancies and recurrent miscarriages.

Dr. Thorpe-Beeston graduated from Cambridge University in 1984 and spent time studying fetal medicine at King's College Hospital and received his medical degree in 1991.

It is not clear yet whether Dr. Sunit Godambe, a consultant neonatologist at St. Mary's Hospital who joined Alan and Guy during George's birth, will also be present in April.