Pregnant Kate Middleton to visit seaside town a few weeks before giving birth

Kate Middleton is keeping her schedule busy right up until her due date. Kensington Palace announced today that the Duchess of Cambridge, who is due to give birth in April, will visit Margate in Kent on March 11. The visit to the seaside town will mark one of her last official engagements before her maternity leave.

Kate, who has a degree in history of art from St. Andrews University, will have two engagements while in Margate, including a visit to the Turner Contemporary art gallery to view a special exhibition titled Self: Image and Identity. Among the pieces on display is the last self-portrait by Sir Anthony Van Dyck, which was recently acquired for Britain by the National Portrait Gallery through a national fundraising charity that helps museums and galleries buy and display works of art for everyone to enjoy.

The 33-year-old royal will then meet with some of the artists, whose works are on display in the exhibition, and learn about how the gallery works with the local community through the Clore Learning Studio. Before moving on to her second engagement, the pregnant Duchess will meet with local school children involved in the art project and attend a reception to meet staff and supporters of the Turner Contemporary.

The art lover will then make her way to the Resort Studios in Margate to view an exhibition featuring photomontages of local personalities and meet artists in residence to hear about their work with communities within the area.

This visit suits Kate, who is a patron of the National Portrait Gallery and of the Art Room, which maintains a dedicated art room in a number of schools. Each week up to 85 children receive art lessons designed to provide them with self-confidence, self-esteem and independence through creativity and self-expression.

The mom of one seems to have instilled her love of art into her son Prince George. The Duchess revealed earlier this month that she paints with the young prince and it's one of his favorite activities.