Kate Middleton wears Jenny Packham (again) to debut her royal baby

Kate Middleton's fashion never disappoints, even when the circumstances would certainly permit for some leniency. The new mom, who gave birth to her second child on Saturday, was all smiles in a sweet floral print dress by British designer Jenny Packham outside St. Mary's hospital in London on the same day.

As for the new royal, she was swaddled in a white G. Hurt & Son blanket and wearing a little bonnet, oblivious to the global excitement surrounding her arrival.

Kate and William presented their new bundle of joy on Saturday Photo: Getty Images

Hours after welcoming her and Prince William's baby girl to the world, Kate, 33, opted for the spring-inspired dress, which differs a bit from the style she chose following Prince George's birth in July 2013. At that time, Kate wore an adorable knee-length, baby blue polka-dot dress, also by Jenny Packham, a design reminiscent of Princess Diana's dress after William's birth in 1982.

The happy couple waved to cheering crowds outside the hospital Photo: Getty Images

This time around, the glowing Duchess accessorized her ensemble with nude pumps, her stunning engagement ring, and as always, perfect hair. The chic royal looked radiant and blissfully happy as she presented her beautiful baby girl with her husband William by her side.

Diana in 1982, and Kate in 2013 Photo: Getty Images

After George's birth, Kate was lauded for her decision to wear a dress that showed off her post-baby belly, which many similar new moms found brave and honest. Many appreciated that she wasn't trying to hide her baby weight, instead letting the world know the reality of one's body changes post-birth.

Kate wore British designer Jenny Packham for both baby debuts Photo: Getty Images

Once again, the world is loving Kate's style choice, with many calling her latest wardrobe choice perfect for the momentous occasion: a spring baby. And Kate isn't the only one dressed in theme, as Queen Elizabeth paid a sartorial tribute to her newborn granddaughter by sporting a vibrant fuchsia coat and matching hat.

The Queen acknowledged the arrival of the new Princess in style Photo: Getty Images

Then of course, there's Will and little baby George, who wore similar outfits when visiting Kate at the hospital. For his appearance, the toddler was dressed in a Sous Marin sweater that retails for £40 ($60) from luxury kidswear brand Amaia. George matched his father, who was also in blue. The young Prince also wore a pair of blue knee-high socks from the same brand paired with navy blue leather buckle shoes from Start-rite.

Will and his adorable son waved to their fans Photo: Getty Images

Congratulations, Duchess Kate! While folks are certainly discussing royal fashion choices, the focus is still on the little Princess of Cambridge!





