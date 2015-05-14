Prince William set to make first appearance since welcoming baby Charlotte

It's back to work for Prince William! It has been announced that less than a month after welcoming second child Princess Charlotte into the world, the dutiful royal is already filling up his schedule with official engagements. Kensington Palace has confirmed that William will make his first high-profile appearance since his child's birth on Wednesday May 20.

William will travel to St. George's Park in Staffordshire to meet the England Women soccer team in his capacity as President of the Football Association. The team is preparing to compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 in Canada and will jet off five days after William's visit.

Prince William will meet the England Women soccer team on Wednesday May 20 Photo: Getty Images

No doubt a meet and greet with the future King of England, who is a known Aston Villa fan, will set their spirits high. William will be introduced to head coach Mark Sampson, one of the team's senior members Fara Williams, who is also patron of the Homeless FA, and the rest of the players in the dressing room.

The Duke of Cambridge will also meet head of the Homeless FA Gareth Parker. Homeless FA is part of Centrepoint, the UK's leading youth homelessness charity, of which William is a patron.

William and Kate previously opened the FA's National Soccer Center in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

During his visit, the 32-year-old royal will watch the women's soccer team train and then join the players on the field for a group photo.

This is not the first time that the Duke has traveled to the FA's National Football Centre. William was given the honor of opening the facility back in 2012 when he was joined by his wife Kate Middleton.

Kate and William welcomed their daughter, Princess Charlotte, less than two weeks ago Photo: Getty Images

At the time, William and Kate, 33, unveiled a plaque, were introduced to England soccer manager Roy Hodgson and his national team and also watched the players make use of the hydrotherapy suite.

The Duchess, who gave birth to her and William's second baby on Saturday May 2, is not expected to join her husband this time around, as she is resting and bonding with her newborn baby at home in Anmer Hall.