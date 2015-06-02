Swedish royal wedding will be televised

When Sofia Hellqvist marry on June 13, the couple will say "I do" in front of their close family and friends and other members of European royal families. The average Swede will, however, also be able to celebrate the couple's big day.

The Swedish royal palace has confirmed that the wedding will be broadcast on TV. Sveriges Television will cover the day's events, just like the channel did back in 2010 when Carl Philip's older sister Crown Princess Victoria married Daniel Westling.

The protocol was also followed at the nuptials of Princess Madeleine to Christopher O'Neill in 2013, when their ceremony was aired live on three different channels.

Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have sent out their wedding invitations Photo: Getty Images



Carl Philip and Sofia, who announced their engagement in June 2014, have also sent out their invitations. Photos of the invites have surfaced on Twitter, detailing the day's events and the request for guests to wear formal attire.

This would mean military uniform or tuxedos for male royal guests, and full-length gowns for female royal attendees. It is believed that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will attend the wedding, just like they did at Princess Victoria's.

In keeping with tradition, Carl Philip and Sofia have also been assigned a new monogram that features their joint initials. The design, alongside the couple's portrait and an orange satin ribbon, can be seen on the invite.

The couple will start their wedding celebrations the night before the ceremony on June 12 Photo: Getty Images

The June weekend of celebrations will commence on the Friday night. A private dinner will be held for the couple's nearest and dearest and guests have been asked to come in tuxedos and dresses.

The following day the ceremony will commence at 4:30pm, according to the Swedish royal palace, at the royal chapel in Stockholm. After the church ceremony, Carl Philip, 35, and Sofia, 30, will make their first public appearance as newlyweds, traveling in procession by horse and carriage.

Crown Princess Victoria's 2010 wedding to Daniel Westling was also televised Photo: Getty Images

Much pomp and ceremony will surround the royal parade. The bride and groom will most likely be driven around in the same horse-drawn carriage that Princess Madeleine had for her big day, as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at their 1976 nuptials.

The procession will end in Logården, a garden in the royal palace, where the married couple will be greeted by a salute of 21 shots from Skeppsholmen. Later that night, Carl Philip and Sofia will join their guests for a lavish dinner in the palace's White Sea Hall, followed by dancing in Karl XI's Gallery.