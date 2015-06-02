Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist share special wedding request

Wondering what to get a prince and his bride for their wedding day? Well, for Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist's upcoming wedding in June, the couple have specified exactly what they would like for their special day.

Carl Philip and Sofia have kindly requested that any gifts be made in the form of a charitable donation to the Prince Couple's Foundation, which they have set up specifically for the wedding. The foundation aims to promote and support children and youth in care and educational settings, according to the palace's official website.

New photos show Sofia Hellqvist and Prince Carl Philip one month before their wedding Photo: Mattias Edwall

The statement also noted that any other gifts may be deposited with "Post and Logistik" at the Royal Palace of Stockholm, by Friday June 12 – the day before their royal wedding.

In celebration of the imminent nuptials, the palace have also released new photos of the bride and groom-to-be. The images show the beautiful couple looking relaxed and completely at ease, with just about a month to go before they tie the knot. Sofia, 30, wore an elegant dovetail grey silk dress that showed off her svelte figure, while Carl Philip, 35, looked dapper in a dark pinstripe suit and blue tie.

Sofia Hellqvist will officially join the royal family when she marries her prince on June 13 Photo: Mattias Edwall

Later this week on May 17, a ceremony will take place at 11:30 am at the royal chapel, where the couple's banns, which is part of the marital process, will be read. Members of the public will be allowed to witness the service, space permitting. A reception to celebrate the banns will then be held at 2 pm at the royal palace for invited guests.

Carl Philip and Sofia's wedding weekend will kick off on Friday June 12 with a special dinner planned for select attendees. The couple will officially be pronounced man and wife in a ceremony on Saturday at the palace's royal chapel – the same venue where Carl Philip's younger sister Princess Madeleine celebrated her nuptials.