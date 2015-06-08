Princess Charlotte's portraits join the royal family photo album

When Prince William and Kate Middleton have offered another glimpse at their bundle of joy, in the arms of her big brother Prince George.



Princess Charlotte's first portraits, released by Kensington Palace on June 6, are the latest addition to the royal family’s photo album, one rooted in history and tradition but that each royal generation has also made their own.

George and Charlotte sit happily on the sofa in the new photos Photo: Kensington Palace

After sharing one photograph on Twitter, Kensington Palace revealed three more official snapshots of 22-month-old George and 1-month-old Charlotte.



Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge opted to document the special milestone by keeping it all in the family. Like George did in his first pictures, taken by 65-year-old grandfather Michael Middleton, in August of 2013 when the sweet boy was less than a month old, little Charlotte modeled for a familiar face her proud mother, 33-year-old Kate.



The Duchess is an avid photographer who showcased her talent in 2012 with the release of personal photographs from the couple's royal tour of Southeast Asia.



Snapping her childrens' first portrait was surely a milestone moment for the mother of two, who has long strived to maintain as normal a life as possible for her family.

Prince George's first official photos were taken by Michael Middleton Photo: Kensington Palace

While Princess Charlotte's debut sees her indoors perched with her brother on a white sofa, Prince George’s first snaps were taken in the garden of the Middleton’s home in Bucklebury.



Michael captured his first grandson (born July 22, 2013) sleeping in the arms of his mother with Prince William, 32, the family’s cocker spaniel Lupo and Carole and Michael's golden retriever, Tilly, lounging close by. The photos paint a picture of a laid-back family basking in the early days of new parenthood.



The new portraits of Charlotte, whose full name is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, highlight the role of the royal youngsters as the Duke and Duchess's most cherished treasures and the special bond shared between brother and sister.

Prince William at eight months with his mother Diana and father Charles Photo: Getty Images



If the photos are any indication, Prince George is already smitten with his new playmate!



In 1981, Prince William made his debut at only 29-days old in the protective arms of his mother, Princess Diana, with Prince Charles by her side.



Like George and Charlotte, Prince William was photographed by a family member – Princess Margaret's then-husband Lord Snowden.

Royal brother and sister Prince Charles and Princess Anne Photo: Rex



Photos of Prince William at six months show a bright-eyed baby boy with two little teeth snuggling on the couch with his dad as mom Diana looks on lovingly. Perhaps Charlotte and George's sofa shots pay homage to this particularly happy time in the Duke of Cambridge's life.



William’s next historical portrait appearance came in 1984, following the birth of his little brother, Prince Harry. In the posed portrait, shot in a nondescript location, William can be seen giggling while his future best man sleeps in Princess Diana's arms.



The royal family has a history of mixing up the setting for portraits of babies born into the monarchy. In the public's first peek at Princes Charles in 1948, the future king is seen sleeping peacefully in his bassinet with his mother, then Princess Elizabeth, lovingly watching over him.





Young Princes William and Harry Photo: Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to carve out their own distinct path in royal history books, never turning their backs on generations past but also making their own new traditions – like including only their children in this early set of portraits.



This goes for Charlotte's christening as well, which will take place on July 5 in Sandringham, near the couple's country home, Anmer Hall. In a tribute to their daughter's late grandmother, the happy occasion will take place at St. Mary Magdalene Church where Princess Diana was christened.