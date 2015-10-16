Prince Nicolas of Sweden's christening: First official photos

After a beautiful ceremony on Sunday, the Swedish royal family have released the first official pictures from Prince Nicolas' christening. The modern royals posted the photos, in which the 4-month-old Prince is surrounded by family and loved ones, on their official Facebook page.

One sweet snapshot shows little Nicolas with his proud mother and father, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill, along with his big sister Princess Leonore as they sit for a family photograph together following the service, which took place on Sunday October 11, in the Drottningholm Palace Chapel.

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill with their children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas on the baby boy's christening day Photo: Mattias Edwall/Kungahuset.se

Another photo shows the newest member of the royal family joined by his grandparents, King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia and Mrs. Eva O'Neill. A third photo features Nicolas' aunts and uncles, including Crown Princess Victoria, who is expecting her second baby, and Prince Carl Philip – one of the little boy's godfathers.



Prince Nicolas, who is sixth-in-line to the Swedish throne, was baptized by Archbishop Antje Jackelen, assisted by Chaplain to The King and Bishop Emeritus Lars-Göran Lönnermark and the Reverend Michael Bjerkhagen, Court Chaplain and Rector of the Royal Court Parish.

The official photos from the christening have been released on the Swedish royal family's Facebook page Photo: Mattias Edwall/Kungahuset.se

Carl Gustaf and his wife later hosted a luncheon in Karl XI's gallery, where invitees dined on golden beet carpaccio with truffles, mizuna, roasted pumpkin seeds and pecorino, followed by a seared fillet of hake, lobster tails tossed in butter, and herbed potatoes. For dessert, they were treated to a southern French toffee tart with raspberry mousse.

In honor of Nicolas, the "Prince Nicolas Duke of Angermanland's Discovery Park" has been created in the High Coast area of Sweden. Of course, the young Prince received lots of christening presents, including Swedish children's books, which were presented to him by the Swedish Parliament.