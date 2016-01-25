Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden step out for glam date night

It was date night for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden on Monday! The royal parents-to-be stepped out on January 25 to attend the Swedish Sports Gala at the Ericsson Globe.

The expectant mom glowed in a conservative, navy gown that featured long sleeves and a peter pan collar. Sofia showed off her growing baby bump in the dress with a navy sash wrapped above her waist. To top off her look, the stylish royal wore her locks up in an elegant side-swept hair do and completed the ensemble with a pair of statement pearl earrings.

Photo: Getty Images

The 31-year-old recently stunned in her new official, royal portrait wearing a lace, periwinkle gown. Meanwhile on Monday evening, Carl looked dapper in a tux beside his beautiful wife as they attended the event organized by the Swedish Sports Academy to honor Sweden's athletes.

No doubt the royal couple is enjoying their last few months as a family of two before welcoming their first child this spring.

Photo: Getty Images

The pair is keeping mum when it comes to the sex of their impending bundle of joy. Sofia told a reporter last year, "It'll be a surprise.” At that time, the prince also revealed that he has already been given parenting advice from his sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine . He said, "We've talked, but I'm not going into what they told me!"

The couple was recently spotted prepping for their little prince/princess. Sofia and Carl were out shopping in Sweden's Skane County earlier this month, browsing strollers where they happily stopped to pose with a fan for a photo.