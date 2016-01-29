Queen Rania shares adorable throwback of King Abdullah and his mini-me Prince Hashem

Like father, like son. Queen Rania of Jordan shared an adorable throwback photo of her son Prince Hashem and husband King Abdullah.

The cute picture comes just a few days before the royal men's birthdays. The young prince will celebrate his 11th birthday on Saturday while his father, the King of Jordan, will turn 53 the same day.

Rania captioned the post, “They say ‘like father like son.’ With their birthday just around the corner, I hope Prince Hashem grows up to be just like his father!”

A photo posted by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Jan 28, 2016 at 12:23am PST

Rania's youngest child – Crown Prince Hussein, 21, Princess Iman, 19, and Princess Salma, 15 – and the King bear a striking resemblance to each other in the Instagram post. Both Hashem and his father even sport similar outfits in the vintage photos.

A photo posted by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Jan 14, 2016 at 2:07am PST



The 45-year-old Queen appears to be feeling nostalgic as of late. Rania recently shared another photo of her soon-to-be birthday boys. The sweet picture shows a young Prince Hashem giving his father a kiss on the nose. She captioned the heartwarming photo, “Hashem and his favorite man... Back in 2006 #Father #Family #Love #ThrowBackThursday #TBT.”

A photo posted by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) on Jan 8, 2016 at 2:00am PST



And course, so as to not feel left out, Rania's previously shared a photo of herself and her little prince. Sharing a throwback of her young son on her lap from 10 years ago she wrote, "Always in great company when I’m with Prince Hashem, a throwback to 2006#Family #Love #ThrowBack #TB."