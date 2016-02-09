King and Queen of Bhutan share first photo of newborn son

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife Jetsun Pema have released the first official photo of their newborn prince. The picture, which was released by the royal palace, shows the first-time parents sweetly looking at their baby boy, who is swaddled in an orange blanket.

The royal couple was joined by Jigme's father, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. The former King was photographed cradling his four-day old grandson on his lap as he sat between his son and daughter-in-law.

The King and Queen of Bhutan release first official photo of son Photo: Facebook.com/KingJigmeKhesar

"Bhutanese families spent a wonderful Losar today, celebrating the day with family and loved ones. To make the day even more special, we have the honour of bringing to you the very first official photograph of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey," a message on King Jigme's official Facebook page read.

"In this delightful Losar Kupar from Lingkana Palace, His Royal Highness The Gyalsey is surrounded by His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen."

The Bhutanese royals welcomed their first child on Friday. In a statement announcing the baby boy's arrival, the parents said their "happiness knows no bounds."

The Bhutanese royals welcomed their son on February 5 Photo: Facebook.com/KingJigmeKhesar

"Our happiness knows no bounds, as we announce the Royal Birth of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey on 5th February 2016," read a statement posted on the new father's official Facebook page, alongside a photo of him and his wife taken in January. "Our Prince, the first Royal Child of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema, was delivered safely at the Lingkana Palace, Thimphu. His Majesty was at Her Majesty's side during the time of the delivery. Following the Royal Birth, His Royal Highness was first presented to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

It continued, "Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and His Royal Highness are both in perfect health."

The statement was also revealed that "all sacred Bhutanese traditions were observed for the auspicious occasion, with His Holiness the Je Khenpo presiding over the religious ceremonies."

The royal couple, who tied the knot back in 2011 with a fairytale ceremony are set to welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton later this year, with Prince George's parents taking an exotic tour of India and Bhutan in the spring.