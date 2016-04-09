Princess Charlotte has pink flower named after her ahead of 1st birthday

In honor of Princess Charlotte's first birthday, Dutch flower company Deliflor have named a baby pink flower after the the baby royal. The chrysanthemum, which is pink with green tips, will be exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, in May.

The flower company, which is the world's largest chrysanthemum breeder, previously delivered a bouquet of flowers to William and Kate following the birth of the baby girl last May.

Princess Charlotte has had a chrysanthemum named in her honor Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

The Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum is being entered for Flower of the Year at the Chelsea Flower Show, which will run from 24 May until 28 May at London's Royal Hospital.



The flower will also be on sale for $11 at British supermarket Waitrose from May 2 – Princess Charlotte's first birthday – proceeds from the sales of the flower will be donated to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, of which Duchess Kate is the royal patron.

The Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum is pink with green tips

"We're happy to be able to support such a worthwhile charity and we're sure the Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum, with its beautiful pale pink petals with be popular with customers this spring," said Waitrose horticultural buyer Tracey Telford. "We're also hoping that it will prove a popular bloom at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May."

The Princess Charlotte chrysanthemum is the latest in a long line of flowers named after members of the royal family. The Georgie Boy daffodil, named after Charlotte's big brother Prince George, was unveiled by Walker Bulbs at the 2014 Chelsea Flower Show.

The Georgie Boy daffodil was unveiled at the 2014 Chelsea Flower Show Photo: Getty Images

During their visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 2012, William and Kate had the chance to view the Vanda William Catherine, a white and pink orchid created in their honour.



The 33-year-old Prince also admired a white orchid named after his mother. Diana, Princess of Wales, was delighted to have a flower named in her honour, but she sadly died in Paris just two weeks before she was due to fly out and see it.