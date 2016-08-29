Denmark's royal family celebrates Prince Nikolai's 17th birthday with new photos

It was a big day for a special teen royal! Prince Nikolai of Denmark turned 17 on August 28. In honor of his day, the royal family released a series of photos showing how much Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg's oldest son has grown up.

In the first banner photo, posted on the official royal website, the young Prince is seen sporting a smile while wearing a relaxed sweater with his curly brown hair a longer length.

The photos, which were taken by photographer, Steen Brogaard made their rounds around the royal family's website, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Prince Nikolai celebrated his 17th birthday Photo: Steen Brogaard

The Prince was given a special birthday shout out on Sunday on the Danish royals' official Instagram page. "HH Prince Nikolai birthday today and 17th birthday.  Here is the Prince in a new image on the occasion of his birthday with his brother, HH Prince Felix. Steen Brogaard," the translated caption of the photo featuring Nikolai smiling as his 14-year-old brother Prince Felix hangs out on his back.

Nikolai posed with his 14-year-old brother Felix Photo: Steen Brogaard

The Prince, who is rarely in the spotlight, made an appearance in April when he stepped out with his family for his grandmother's Queen Margrethe II 76th birthday celebration. Nikolai waved from the balcony as he stood next to his father, his step-mother Princess Marie of Denmark, his brother Felix and his two half-siblings Princess Athena, four, and Prince Henrik, seven.

In 2015, Nikolai made a solo appearance on the Danish radio show P4 Weekend as a guest DJ, and shared what he enjoys listening to, which includes "deep house music." The show's lead DJ, Maria Hollænder, let fans in on her reason for having the royal on the show. "Prince Nikolai is not usually someone who stands up and makes statements to the press," she captioned the photo of her and Nikolai. "But when it comes to music, the young prince has so much passion that he chose to share his opinion."