Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter Mia Tindall cheers on mom Zara Phillips at horse jumping competition

It looks like three of Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughters – Zara Phillips, at the Gatcombe Horse Trials in England.

Isla and Savannah, whose dad is the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips, with their Canadian-born mom Autumn Photo: Getty Image

Mia enjoyed cuddles from her 6ft-tall, former rugby player dad Mike Tindall, sitting on his shoulders to get a better view of her mom competing. Isla and Savannah meanwhile, were kept entertained by their mom Autumn Phillips, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter.



Mia had a great view of her mom Zara competing thanks to dad Mike, a former pro rugby player Photo: Getty Images

Zara, who won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, rode her horse Rum Expectations to compete in the cross country phase of the competition.

Her daughter Mia is fast-becoming a regular at horse racing fixtures, and she is often pictured in the safe hands of her dad Mike. This time around, the family didn't have to travel far as Gatcombe Park is within the country estate that belongs to Zara's mom, Princess Anne, where the Tindalls currently live.

Speaking about his parenting duties last year, Mike told hands-on dad nowadays. Plus Zara spends a lot of time with the horses, so I don't have much choice in that sense."

He also spoke of his equestrian wife and her hopes to compete in the Rio Olympics with her horse High Kingdom. "That's the next big thing for her," said Mike.

Zara was taking part in the trials at Gatcombe Park over the weekend Photo: Getty Images

As sport plays such a big part in Mike and Zara's lives, it won't come as a surprise if the couple's daughter turns out to be a little athlete.

"We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood," Zara said at a sailing charity event in 2014. "I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we have got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia."

Zara and Mike's daughter Mia is one of the most adorable little royals around.