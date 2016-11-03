Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo are expecting their first child

Another royal baby on the baby! Sources confirmed to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are expecting their first child together.

According to the source, journalist Beatrice is already six months pregnant. The couple's impending bundle of joy is reportedly due at the start of the New Year.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY





Princess Caroline's son Pierre and wife Beatrice Borromeo Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Back in March, the 31-year-old opened up about her desire to have children. She told Glamour magazine, "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Though at the time she noted, “But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it wouldn't get threatened by the presence of children.”

CELEBRITIES EXPECTING BABIES IN 2016

Pierre, 29, and Beatrice's joyous baby news comes a few months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Princess Caroline’s son and Beatrice were married in a civil ceremony in July 2015 in Monaco, followed by a religious ceremony in August on the bride’s family-owned Borromean Islands in Italy.

PIERRE CASIRAGHI AND BEATRICE BORROMEO'S BEST LOOKS

Beatrice and Pierre at their 2015 wedding Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino

Beatrice sparked pregnancy rumors in August, stepping out with a small bump during the Copa del Rey Mapfre Sailing Cup awards ceremony. The house of Grimaldi’s new addition will be the fourth grandchild for Princess Caroline.

MONACO ROYALS' BABY ALBUM

The Monaco royal’s son Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo welcomed their son Sacha, in March 2013 and daughter India in April 2015. Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is also a mom to son Raphaël, whom she shares with actor ex-boyfriend Gad Elmaleh.