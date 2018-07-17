The thing you might not have noticed about Princess Charlotte in this christening photo Charlotte is a doting big sister

Princess Charlotte is quite the character and royal fans adore watching the little girl grow up. And now that she is a big sister, it is evident that Charlotte is taking the role very seriously. This was most recently evident – but went quite unnoticed – in one of the newly released family photographs from Prince Louis' christening. In the group shot featuring Prince William's side of the family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Charlotte is seen protectively holding onto her brother's hand. Impressively, she is doing this while at the same time perfecting her dainty pose on the seat next to her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte was holding onto her little brother's hand in the family photo

This isn’t the first time that Charlotte has shown just what a brilliant big sister she is. To mark Louis' arrival and Charlotte's third birthday, a gorgeous photo taken by Kate was released, showing the little Princess cuddling her new brother while giving him a tender kiss on the head. At Louis' christening, meanwhile, cheeky Charlotte was quick to tell photographers waiting outside St James' Chapel that they were not invited to her brother's special day, once again showing her protective side towards her baby brother.

Loading the player...

All of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

Louis' birth has had an even more special impact on Charlotte, one that she probably won't realise for quite a few more years. The Prince's arrival made Charlotte make history at the tender age of two, as it marked the first time the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 has come into play. In the past, sons took precedent over their sisters in the line of success to the throne, but the new law strips gender from the equation, meaning Charlotte remains fourth-in-line to the throne, while her younger brother is fifth.

Charlotte is the best big sister to Prince Louis!

Speaking about the law change at the time, former Prime Minister David Cameron said: "Put simply, if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were to have a little girl, that girl would one day be our Queen. The idea that a younger son should become monarch instead of an elder daughter simply because he is a man, or that a future monarch can marry someone of any faith except a Catholic – this way of thinking is at odds with the modern countries that we have become."