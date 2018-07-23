Prince Harry quizzed about children with Meghan Markle – see his cheeky response So how many kids does the Duke of Sussex want?

With the royal wedding behind him, the next question that Prince Harry seems to be facing is when he and his new wife Meghan Markle will have children. During a trip to Dublin earlier this month, the 33-year-old royal was greeted by a well-wisher, Elaine Adam-Stewart, 43, who cheekily suggested that Harry should follow in her footsteps and have five little ones.

During a walkabout outside the EPIC museum of Irish Emigration, Elaine told the Prince: "My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children – when are you and Meghan going to get going?" While her husband Simon Stewart, who runs an IT consultancy, was not in the crowd, Elaine and her brood were – Nathan, ten, Adelaide, eight, Malachy, seven, Siwan, five, and Portia, 22 months. Harry saw the funny side to Elaine's question, replying: "Five children? Too many."

Harry and Meghan look loved-up in Ireland:

Further along the barrier, the Prince and 36-year-old Meghan also came face-to-face with baby Maia Pioara, six months, who was being held by her mum Andrea. The doting mother, 36, later revealed of their royal encounter: "She was being a bit upset in the crowd and Meghan said, 'Somebody wants to go home.' Harry said, 'Don't drop her.'"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a busy few months since their May wedding, carrying out official engagements in London and Ireland. Harry is currently on a two-day visit to the Netherlands where he is attending the International Aids Conference, showing his support for the fight against HIV.

The newlywed has not been joined by his wife Meghan, but the couple do have big travel plans lined up. They will undertake their first overseas tour as husband and wife in October, visiting Australia, where they will launch the Invictus Games in Sydney, before travelling to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.