Princess Beatrice has the best reaction to Karlie Kloss' engagement The royal now has two weddings to prepare for!

Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to Joshua Kushner on Tuesday, and has since delighted her fans by revealing how her famous friends, including Princess Beatrice and Serena Williams reacted to the happy news. The model took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her FaceTime conversations, and Beatrice, 29, had the best reaction of them all. The Queen's granddaughter was pictured looking shocked in the back of the taxi as Karlie flashed her stunning engagement ring to the camera. Tennis champion Serena, meanwhile, was photographed looking equally as thrilled for her friend, with a wide grin on her face as she took in the news. Karlie had been sharing the reactions of her friends and family, which also included her grandmother – who she joked – hadn’t quite got to grips with the video app, and was positioning the camera to only show her forehead as she spoke to her granddaughter.

The newly-engaged couple have been dating for six years, and according to reports, Joshua popped the question to Karlie a few weeks ago, but they had waited until this week to share the happy news. Taking to Instagram, Karlie posted a gorgeous photograph of her and Joshua posing in front of the ocean at sunset to reveal their engagement. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," she wrote. Josh, meanwhile, simply posted a shot of Karlie looking back at him in the rain, with the brief caption: "Fiancée," alongside a heart emoji.

This will be the second wedding that Beatrice will be attending in the near future, with the news of her sister, Princess Eugenie's engagement having been announced in January. Eugenie is set to marry her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and it is thought that Beatrice will play a major role in the ceremony, as either maid of honour or bridesmaid. This will be the second royal wedding this year, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in May, which took place in the very same place.

