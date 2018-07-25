Karlie Kloss announces her engagement to Joshua Kushner – see the incredible ring! Lovely news!

Model Karlie Kloss has announced her engagement to her businessman boyfriend Joshua Kushner, who she has been with for six years. According to reports, Joshua actually popped the question to Karlie a few weeks ago when they were spending a weekend away together, but they waited until now to reveal the news. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over," the bride-to-be wrote in her sweet Instagram post, alongside a sunset snap of the couple posing in front of the ocean.

Newly-engaged Josh, meanwhile, simply posted a shot of Karlie looking back at him in the rain, with the brief caption: "Fiancée," alongside a heart emoji. The couple's celebrity pals were quick to send their congratulations, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "Congrats y'all!" on Karlie's post, and fellow model Irina Shayk simply posting a long line of heart emojis.

MORE: The real reason Emma and Matt Willis decided to renew their wedding vows

Loading the player...

Joshua is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who serves as senior advisor to United States President Donald Trump and is married to his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Ivanka posted a sweet congratulatory message on the soon-to-be groom's snap, writing: "So incredibly happy for you Josh! You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both!"

She also wrote on the supermodel's Instagram post: "So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!" Karlie, 25, and her new fiancé, 33, have never spoken publicly about their connection to the White House, though it seems they have a happy relationship with the Trump family despite opposing political views – Karlie publicly backed Hilary Clinton in the last presidential election.

MORE: Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer's wedding dress revealed - prepare to be surprised

After sharing her announcement, Karlie later took to her Instagram Stories to show off her beautiful engagement ring. In a video with the caption, "My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones. This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me!", she blew the camera a kiss, giving a glimpse of the sparkling rock with a gold band. Congratulations to the happy couple!