Mia Tindall looks so grown up on day out with cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter was adorable in a blue dress

Ice lollies, inflatables and royal playmates – Mia Tindall had the best day out with her cousins as she attended the Festival of British Eventing in Gatcombe Park on Friday. The four-year-old daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall was pictured licking an ice lolly as she walked around the grounds with her aunt Autumn Phillips and her cousins Isla and Savannah Phillips. The youngsters also had a ball of a time in the bouncy castle, jumping up and down in delight.

Mia, who has just become a big sister to baby Lena, looked all grown-up in a blue summer dress and sandals while her older cousin Isla, six, looked sweet in a navy jumpsuit. Seven-year-old Savannah, who made headlines in June after joking around with Prince George at Trooping the Colour, opted for a denim skirt and white T-shirt.

Mike Tindall opens up about family life:

The girls were enjoying a day out at the equestrian event, which is held on their grandmother Princess Anne's royal estate. Earlier on Friday, Isla and Savannah's father Peter Phillips gave an interview in which he spoke about the family-friendly festival, but the conversation soon turned to his sister Zara.

Mia Tindall looked adorable on her day out

Zara recently revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage before giving birth to baby Lena in June, and when Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard asked after her, Peter replied: "It was a really tough time for her and Mike and fortunately we all live relatively close to one another so it was good to be there to be supportive."

Peter, 40, went on to praise the Olympic medallist, saying: "She's a fantastic mother and yes she still is that annoying little sister that never changes but she is a fantastic mother and that never changes. Mia's growing up in a loving home and now Lena is going to do exactly the same. They're very versatile children and when you grow up on the road in the equestrian world you have a very big family that's always there to help and support."

The youngster played in the bouncy castle with cousin Isla Phillips

The interview comes a few weeks after Mike opened up about his family life, revealing that Mia is loving being a big sister. "She is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that," he told HELLO!, adding of his newborn daughter: "We're doing alright at the moment. We've had a couple of bad nights with her but otherwise she has started off strong."

Isla and big sister Savannah Phillips at the family event