Meghan Markle wrote about wanting to be a Princess in her old blog Though not quite the same Princess you might have in mind...

Years before the Duchess of Sussex even met her new husband, Prince Harry, she revealed that she wanted to be a Princess when she was growing up on her now-shut down lifestyle blog, The Tig. Writing about wanting to be a powerful figure back in 2014, she explained: "Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."

Meghan wrote about wanting to be a princess

Incredibly, the 37-year-old also referred to the media attention surrounding Prince William and Kate's wedding back in 2011, her future brother and sister-in-law, writing: "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate." The discussion was an introduction before her interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, admitting that she had a 'pinch-myself-I'm-emailing-with-a-princess' moment during the internet.

Loading the player...

READ: Why Meghan Markle hasn't received any patronages yet

In the piece, the former Suits star praised the princess for her degrees and philanthropic work, something Meghan has thrown herself into since becoming a member of the royal family by joining her husband, William and Kate as a patron for the Royal Foundation. Speaking at her first forum for the charity, she said: "Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far... meeting with the right people, meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact." Discussing how she wants to use her fame for good back in 2016, she wrote in Elle: "With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility. To advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."

READ: Who are Meghan Markle's parents?