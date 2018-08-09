Why Meghan Markle hasn't received any patronages yet It's been nearly three months since the royal wedding

The Duchess of Sussex has slipped into her royal role with ease, but there's one 'first' she is yet to experience – becoming a patron to her chosen charities. Meghan may already be a joint patron for the Royal Foundation with her husband Prince Harry and her in-laws Prince William and Kate, but she is yet to announce her individual, external patronages. HELLO! understands that Meghan, 37, is still deciding which causes she would like to support.

It's been nearly three months since the royal wedding, but in a similar vein, her sister-in-law Kate waited nine months before announcing her patronages. In January 2012, it was revealed that Kate had accepted honorary positions with Action on Addiction, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, the Art Room and the National Portrait Gallery. She also became a volunteer for the Scout Association, working near her home in North Wales where she lived at the time.

The choices reflected Kate's interests in the arts, promotion of outdoor activity and supporting people in need of all ages. A statement from St James's Palace also noted: "The Duchess has chosen to support organisations that complement the charitable work already undertaken by her husband."

In a similar fashion, Meghan is expected to take on patronages at different charities that reflect her interests. The former actress has already shown a passion for charity work, making private visits to different organisations before her wedding, including meeting with Grenfell fire survivors.

Her love of humanitarian work was evident long before she met Prince Harry. Meghan has worked for United Nations Women as part of the HeforShe gender equality movement and in 2016, she became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, travelling to Rwanda to help promote the Clean Water Campaign.

A staunch feminist and activist, the Duchess has previously written in her now-defunct blog The Tig: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I've always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose. The degree to which I can do that both on and off camera is a direct perk of my job." We're sure she'll make a great patron for whichever charities she chooses to support!