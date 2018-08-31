Swedish royal family release sweet pictures to mark Prince Gabriel's first birthday Happy Birthday!

The Swedish royal family are celebrating a very important milestone on Friday, Prince Gabriel's first birthday. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have marked their youngest son's big day by releasing two adorable portraits. The one shared on the royal family's official website shows the tot sitting on his own whilst smiling at the camera. For the special photoshoot, the gorgeous blue-eyed boy wore a smart short-sleeved shirt, white shorts and Converse trainers.

The royal couple posted a second snap on their personal Instagram. "Congratulations, Gabriel. Love you! For a year, you have spread joy to us and your big brother!" they captioned the post, which shows Gabriel showing off his two bottom teeth.

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia's sixth grandchild will no doubt celebrate his day in style, most likely surrounded by all his cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as his parents and older sibling Prince Alexander, who is two years old.

MORE: See which royal couple has made their private Instagram account public

Prince Alexander, two, has also had a very exciting week. On August 23 the royal undertook his first official engagement, inaugurating his christening gift from the Province of Södermanland. Alexander, who is styled as His Royal Highness Prince Alexander of Sweden, Duke of Södermanland, went to visit the Nynäs nature reserve, and took part in a walkabout to meet well-wishers. The little prince looked delighted to sit in a horse and carriage in between his doting parents, dressed in a striped shirt and chinos for the occasion.

The Swedish royals have a tradition of carrying out engagements from a very young age. Alexander and Gabriel's cousins Princess Estelle, the six-year-old daughter of Crown Princess Victoria, and Princess Leonore, the four-year-old daughter of Princess Madeleine, both visited their duchies at the tender age of two.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.