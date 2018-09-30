Kate Middleton's face features all over this car and you won't believe it The Katemobile is the work of art by Argentinian artist Adrian Valencia

The Duchess of Cambridge has a loyal fan base all around the world, who enjoy keeping up to date with her latest outfits and style. And with the Kate effect, there comes a lot of creativity, and now the Duchess' face even features on a car, aptly named The Katemobile. Argentinian artist and royal fan Adrian Valencia designed a mock-up picture of his vision of what the Katemobile would look like, and it has been a huge hit with his followers! Adrian posted a photo of his masterpiece on his Instagram account DrawAdrianDraw, which showed a vintage car in London embellished with his illustration of Kate – titled 'Hat Day', which was inspired by the royal's many colourful outfits. Comments from admirers included: "Wow I need this car," and: "This is my dream car. Love the Katemobile!"

Kate Middleton inspired Adrian Valencia's Katemobile

Adrian's Hat Day print is sold on his website, and the talented artist strives to celebrate style through his work. Talking to HELLO!, he explained: "My Instagram DrawAdrianDraw is about celebrating style in a friendly happy way. I like the idea that my followers have a nice, warm feeling when they come across my images. Something that makes them smile."

Adrian's Hat Day print of the Duchess of Cambridge

Discussing the inspiration behind the car, Adrian continued: "Hat Day is my recent artwork inspired by the colourful outfits and hairstyle of the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate is so modern and fresh with a great sense of her own style, so she makes a wonderful person to draw. On my way to yoga I saw this car, and it was so cute and so perfect, and what better way to adapt the artwork to something unexpected like this car. An illusion. I like the idea that her hair, even though still impeccable is flowing in the wind in the Katemobile in contrast with the original artwork."

