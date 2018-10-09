Prince William and Duchess Kate will do something that's never been done before today Royal watchers are looking forward to seeing the couple appear together

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will do something that's never been done before on Tuesday, by attending the first-ever Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit - an initiative to help improve mental health around the world. Of course, the royal couple are hugely passionate about raising awareness of mental health issues, having launched the Royal Foundation's Heads Together campaign with Prince Harry in 2016. The event will mark William and Kate's first joint engagement since the birth of baby son Prince Louis, and Kate's return from maternity leave.

Kate and William were last seen together at Prince Louis' christening

The summit will see political figures, experts and policy makers discuss issues such as how to deal with the stigma attached to mental health, as well as putting mental health on an equal footing with physical health – and will be held at London's County Hall on the South Bank. Ahead of the event, the Department of Health and Social Care has also launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #TheWorldNeeds to ask people what needs to change in the way we treat and perceive mental health.

This will be Kate's second official engagement since returning to work following her maternity leave. Earlier this month, the Duchess paid a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, London, where she met a group of children who were taking part in various outdoorsy activities.

Kate, William and Harry are all dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues

Kate was in high spirits and looked excited to be back at work, as she smiled and chatted with parents and shared some adorable moments with the schoolchildren. She enjoyed plenty of hugs from the young students, and took them hunting for mini beasts in the forest – where she revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte love hunting for spiders.

Zoe Stroud, interim head of Sayers Croft Forest School, showed Kate around, and said afterwards: "She was lovely. She really gets what we are doing here and said she often takes her children on spider hunts in their garden, which they love. They can spend hours out there. She really understands the value of being outdoors for children, especially those in cities whose schools and homes may not have open space and sometimes never had the chance to get their hands dirty. They just love it here."