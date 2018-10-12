The touching reason why Princess Eugenie didn't wear a veil on her wedding day The bride looked exquisite in a Peter Pilotto wedding dress

Princess Eugenie looked absolutely breathtaking on her wedding day, wearing a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and an exquisite emerald tiara. But there was one notable accessory missing from her bridal look – a veil. It's believed that Eugenie chose not to wear a veil because she wanted to show the scar that runs from her neck down her back; the Princess had an operation on her back to cure scoliosis aged 12.

Eugenie had specifically asked designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos to create a neckline that would reveal her scar. The neckline folds around the shoulders and drops into a low back and a flowing full-length train.

The Queen's granddaughter has been very open about her struggle with scoliosis and had previously hinted that her wedding dress would show her scar. During an interview with ITV's This Morning, Eugenie spoke about receiving treatment at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

"I'm patron of their appeal and I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you'll see on Friday, but it's a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this," she said. "I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it's really special to stand up for that. So that's one really important one." Eugenie is also patron of the European School of Osteopathy.

Eugenie's scar runs from her neck down her back

One of the lucky guests to attend the royal wedding in Windsor was Eugenie's doctor, NHS surgeon Jan Lehovsky, who performed the life-changing surgery. Last week, mother-of-the-bride Sarah Ferguson told the Evening Standard that the doctor and his team would attend "in honour of the fact that [Eugenie] is walking up that aisle with a straight back because of them".

Sarah added: "She did have what would have been very serious curvature of the spine. The wedding is about love, future and inclusivity... What a huge, huge day for health, for the NHS, for the RNOH, and for hope. This is why this wedding is so beautiful – it's hope for other children suffering from scoliosis."

The happy couple leave St George's Chapel

