The Countess of Wessex's reaction to Kate Middleton's dress blowing in the wind is amazing The royals gathered in Windsor for Princess Eugenie's wedding

The Countess of Wessex looked pretty amused when she saw the Duchess of Cambridge's dress blow up in the wind following Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royals, who gathered in Windsor for the second royal wedding of the year in Windsor, appeared to be in great spirits despite the heavy gust of wind and gales. Kate, 36, managed to keep her composure as she stepped outside St. George's Chapel. She was seen trying to keep the hem of her raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen down.

Duchess Kate had some trouble with her dress

The outfit happened to be created by the same designer she chose for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May. It was also the same designer as her own wedding dress. The mum-of-three accessorised with a stunning hat of the same hue with black high heeled shoes and a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair in a chic updo, kept her makeup subtle and accessorised with some gorgeous drop earrings. She looked relaxed and happy as she arrived at the chapel with husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a dark grey suit.

The royals gathered in Windsor to watch Princess Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank

Meanwhile, Sophie looked equally beautiful in a dark blue number, which was designed by Azzedine Alaia. The creation had a fabulous fit and flare shape with a satin edge. She topped the look off with a large fascinator by one of her favourite hate designers Jane Taylor. The wedding location was no doubt very poignant to the Countess as she too married at the same venue in 1999. But on Friday morning it was royal bride Eugenie who said her vows in front of a star-studded congregation of 800 people. After the lavish royal wedding ceremony, the newlyweds shared a kiss on the West Steps of St George's Chapel after they waved at well-wishers who gathered outside the church.

