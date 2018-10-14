What is Mia Tindall holding in the official royal wedding photo? Is that a mushroom Mia?!

Mia Tindall stole the show in Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's official wedding photos thanks to her deadpan expression while holding a strange object. The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall was a bridesmaid at the royal wedding on Friday, and looked simply adorable in a white dress with a brightly coloured sash. However, the young royal looked slightly bored during the photos while holding a random object, which fans have suggested could be either a mushroom or an empty confetti box. The four-year-old's expression and her accessory of choice was met with amusement on social media, with many taking to Twitter to discuss the young royal.

Mia didn't look impressed during the photoshoot

One person wrote: "Just wondering, why is Mia Tindall holding a mushroom?" Another added: "Mia Tindall is epic! She looks like she is about to lob whatever she is holding. She is brilliant!" Others were quick to comment on her expression in the portraits, with one writing: "Mia Tindall is just me 24/7, I feel you" while another tweeted: "Mia Tindall is not impressed." However, little Mia was simply adorable earlier in the day during the royal wedding, as she gave her parents, who were sat in the pews, a delighted wave as she made her way out of the church with her fellow bridesmaids; Princess Charlotte, Theodora Williams, Savannah and Isla Phillips and Maud Windsor.

Loading the player...

READ: Princess Eugenie's royal wedding gift bags selling for up to £1,000 on eBay – see what was inside

Mia recently became a big sister after Zara and Mike welcomed a second baby girl, Lena, and Mike previously told HELLO!: "[Mia] is very happy to a big sister, she is happy about that... We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

READ: Savannah Phillips makes cheeky move in official royal wedding portrait - did you notice?