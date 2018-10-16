Meghan Markle sweetly talks about her 'little one' during Sydney walkabout The couple greeted royal supporter Daphne Dunne, and opened up about Meghan's pregnancy

The crowd melted on Tuesday in Australia after Prince Harry warmly hugged a 98-year-old Sydney resident Daphne Dunne, who went out to meet the royal for the third time during their walkabout at the Sydney Opera House. The Duke of Sussex immediately recognised the well-wisher, and quickly walked after to greet her after spotting her in the crowd before introducing her to Meghan Markle for the first time, telling her: "I'm going to get my wife to come here and say hello."

Prince Harry warmly greeted Daphne

Chatting to Daphne, Meghan said: "I'm so happy to finally meet you, I've heard so much about you." The pair spent a few minutes with her before telling her to enjoy the rest of her day, with Meghan adding: "Hopefully the next time we see you we'll have our little one with us." Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting their first child together on Monday, just one day ahead of their 16-day tour of Australia. Kensington Palace released a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Since arriving in Australia, the pair have been gifted their first presents for the baby; a pair of tiny Ugg boots and a kangaroo soft toy. The couple were also gifted a plush koala toy during a visit to Taronga zoo, and Meghan promised the koala keeper, Suzie, that the gift will go "in the nursery".

