Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make Royal Variety Performance debut

Prince Harry and Meghan show no signs of slowing down following their action-packed royal tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lined up a number of engagements throughout November, and HELLO! understands that Meghan will make her debut at the Royal Variety Performance, which will be hosted at the London Palladium on 19 November.

While the palace is yet to confirm which members of the royal family will attend, the news was let slip by one of the scheduled performers, comedian Rob Woodward, on Twitter. "Delighted and honoured to say that I’ll be making a return visit to The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium on 19 November in the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Looks like a great bill too – mine’s the only name I’ve never heard of… Dilly! Dilly!" he wrote.

The annual event would offer Meghan the opportunity to don a gown for the glamorous outing, which sees performances from an array of talented stars, including the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2018. And much like her sister-in-law Kate, who was pregnant on two occasions of attending the event – while expecting Prince Louis in 2017 and while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2014 – the Duchess will be able to show off her blossoming baby bump on her red carpet appearance.

November is shaping up to be another busy month for the royals, with the family set to gather at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday on 14 November. The Queen is hosting a special party in honour of her eldest son’s milestone day, with Prince Harry and Meghan expected to attend alongside Prince William and Kate, and other close family members.

HELLO! has also learned that the fab four will also reunite at the Festival of Remembrance Service on the evening of 10 November, marking the first time both Prince Harry and Meghan have attended the Royal British Legion event.

