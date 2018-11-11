This is the poignant reason why Sarah Ferguson wore green on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day She gave a lengthy interview over the weekend

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding, explaining the real reason behind why she wore emerald green to her youngest daughter's wedding. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the 59-year-old explained that the vintage Manolo Blahnik bag she held at the wedding belonged to her mother. She explained: "Mum had carried the handbag at my wedding to Prince Andrew and the admission tickets were still in it. They were green — which was why I wore green on the day." Another connection she had to her mother on the big day was when she embraced a woman in the crowd outside the chapel, who was her mother's friend Jessie Huberty. Sarah added: "I'd gone to live with her in New York for six weeks when I was 19. My father had said, 'You’re too spoilt. You have to work your way round America' — so I stayed with Jessie and got a job cleaning lavatories to earn enough to get a Greyhound bus ticket."

Sarah with Beatrice at Eugenie's wedding

The mother-of-two also revealed what she does on Christmas Day when her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie head to Sandringham with the royal family. She said: "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," before adding: "I know that Her Majesty adores my children, so I am happy to share them — both in August and at Christmas," she says. "I really am like this. I love to share. It’s the joy of giving."

The lengthy interview was the first full interview that Sarah had given in twenty years! "It has taken me 59 years, but I’m happy to own this sense of joy I feel now," she said. "If I have ever let anyone down, and I am sure I have done so at times, I have always tried to amend and do my best. I believe in forgiveness for myself and for others. It’s an important quality."

