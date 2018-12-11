Kate Middleton reveals the crafty hobby Princess Charlotte enjoys The young royal is taking after her mum!

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital to visit young patients and get involved in some festive activities with them, followed by a trip to The Passage, a charity that was founded in 1980 to support homeless people. And during an arts and crafts session at The Passage, Prince William and Kate helped children make some beaded bracelets, something it seems Princess Charlotte is also fond of, as Kate told the youngsters: "Charlotte would love making these." William, meanwhile, laughed at his lack of artistic skills as he helped to make a welcome sign for the charity's upcoming Christmas party. Cutting out the letter E, William said: "My son knows I'm useless at this. Catherine is the artsy one."

Kate Middleton revealed that Princess Charlotte loves to make beaded bracelets

William and Kate have been attending many festive-themed engagements this December, and last week they hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for families of Military personal serving in Cyprus over the holidays. The event featured stalls where children were given the chance to decorate stockings or snow globes, as well as make crackers and create Christmas party kits. There was also a photo booth and a post box so the families could take pictures and send messages to their loved ones in Cyprus. Kate and William got stuck in with the activities, and when asked why their own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were absent, William replied: "Because I can't do this and look after the children."

The Cambridge family are getting excited for Christmas

The Duke and Duchess have worked to ensure that they can spend as much time with their three children as possible and give them as normal an upbringing as possible. And it sounds like Christmas time in the Cambridge family is a very exciting time, especially for George and Charlotte, who are at the ages where they understand the full magic of it all. At the beginning of the month during a walkabout in Leicester, Kate revealed to a royal fan in the crowd that her two eldest children had been singing Christmas songs and putting up decorations. What's more, George and Charlotte even have their own Christmas tree to decorate when they go and visit their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton.

George and Charlotte will no doubt have written their letters to Santa too. In November 2017, Prince William gave an adorable handwritten note from his son during an official visit to Finland. In the letter, George had also circled that he had been "nice" that year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.

Princess Charlotte copies the Queen's wave

