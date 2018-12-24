The 'hardest working' royal of the year has been revealed - and it might surprise you Find out who took part in the most engagements, and which royal came runner-up?

It has been revealed that out of all the members of the British royal family, Princess Anne is the most hardworking of the lot! In a new analysis conducted by The Telegraph, the Queen's dedicated daughter worked 180 days of the year - 10 more than the runner-up, Prince Edward. So how do the other royals measure up? According to the poll, Prince Charles comes in third place with 160 days, while Prince Andrew took part in 140 days, the Duke of Cambridge took part in 120 engagements and Prince Harry worked for just over 90.

Princess Anne worked for 180 days in 2018

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are at the bottom of the list, with their total recorded working days at 100, however, the pair both have good excuses! Meghan's official engagements began after joining the family later in the year in May, while the Duchess of Cambridge was on maternity leave with her baby son, Prince Louis, from April until September. However, the royal attending some events during her leave, including the RAF Centenary flypast as her first official engagement since giving birth.

READ: The Crown has found its Princess Anne

Loading the player...

Princess Anne also came first in 2017 with an incredible 455 official appearances and 85 engagements overseas. Speaking about taking part in engagements during the documentary Queen of the World, Anne explained: "We never shook hands. The theory was that you couldn’t shake hands with everybody, so don’t start. So I kind of stick with that, but I noticed others don’t. It's not for me to say that it's wrong, but I think the initial concept was that it was patently absurd to start shaking hands. And it seems to me that it's become a shaking hands exercise rather than a walkabout if you see what I mean, so that it has changed."

READ: How Mia Tindall is taking after this member of the royal family