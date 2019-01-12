Prince William and Kate's secret royal engagement revealed It has been a busy week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a hectic schedule, the pair still made time for an unannounced engagement on Friday after receiving Sir Keith Mills at their home in Kensington Palace. Keith is the Chairman of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Royal Foundation, which was initially founded by Princes William and Harry and Kate, tackles issues including wildlife and conservation, young people, the armed forces community and mental health.

The pair attended church together earlier this week

It has been a busy week for Prince William and Kate, as the pair also attended their first Sunday church service of the year with their the Queen and their close friends at St. Mary’s Magdalene Church at Sandringham, saw their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, return to school, and celebrated Kate's 37th birthday.

William attended an air ambulance event

Prince William opened up about Kate's birthday while attending an engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday. During the event, William was given a handmade card from a group of children, prompting the father-of-three to say: "Well done you for remembering, that's very impressive." He added: "I did remember this morning, so I was ok." A member of staff then asked, "Are you doing anything special today?" to which William replied, "That would be telling!" before they all burst into laughter.

The former ambulance pilot impressed spectators when he flew the helicopter from Kensington Palace to the Royal London Hospital, with the charity's chief pilot, Neil Jeffers, saying: "We landed at Kensington Palace, we put him in the right seat, the captain's seat of the aircraft, he has only flown the aircraft a couple of times but was happy to fly it. So he did all the flying from the palace. He's very switched on, he's passionate about it and flies incredibly well for someone who doesn't fly that often."

