Prince Andrew shares pride in daughter Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew has taken to Twitter to show his pride in his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, as she took part in her latest venture! The Duke of York shared several tweets about the Princess after she spoke at the Education World Forum, including several quotes from her impressive speech. One tweet read: "Education World Forum is the largest gathering of education and skills Ministers in the World. HRH, who has dyslexia, is Patron of several charities involved with education & learning which are dedicated to preparing young people to flourish in the digital age."

The Duke of York shared Beatrice's achievement on Twitter

The Duke of York's official Twitter account announced the thread of messages about her speech in a tweet which read: "This week Princess Beatrice gave a speech at the Education World Forum in London," accompanied by a pointing finger emoji. He added a photo of Beatrice smiling as she delivered her speech while look stunning in a white and navy dress.

Beatrice has supported educational causes for several years now, and has previously spoken at the Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in Lichfield, Staffordshire about her own experience with dyslexia. She said: "[It] was hard. But it also created an opportunity for me to come here today and talk to you. The one thing I want to say is not to give up. Learning is the gateway to adventure." Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also touched on the subject. Speaking to PA about her charity, Street Child, she said: "My work has saved my life. Kept me grateful, kept my feet on the ground. Kept me realising how lucky that my children - Eugenie, as you now know, is disabled with 12in metal rods down her back, Beatrice is dyslexic with special needs at school - and yet they had an education, so why isn't any other child allowed that same luxury. And why is it a luxury?"

