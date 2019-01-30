This royal family are moving to Paris What an exciting move!

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are set to move to Paris with their two children, Prince Henry and Princess Athena, later this year. The exciting move is happening because the Prince has been invited to participate in France's highest ranking military training course. The big announcement was made by the royals on Wednesday in a statement which explained that Joachim is the first Danish officer to participate in the course. He is expected to stay there with his family from September this year until summer 2020.&

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Jachim's older twins - Princes Felix and Nikolai - are both studying in Denmark, so it is expected they will remain there. But they will likely join the rest of their family in July, as they traditionally all spend that month on holiday in Cayx. With Prince Joachim being a member of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, which he often makes trips to Paris for, and Princess Marie being Patron of the Danish Student House in Paris - these royals will surely make themselves at home in France.

In the meantime, February will be a sad time for the Danish royals, as is marks the first year anniversary since Prince Joachim's father Prince Henrik passed away aged 83. The Prince died on the eve of Valentine's Day after his health rapidly deteriorated. June, however, should be a joyous one, as Joachim twill celebrate turning 50!

