Meghan Markle sneaks in to surprise group of children - see special reason why The Duchess remembered seeing the children at Christmas

Mum-to-be Duchess Meghan showed just how great she is with children as she surprised a group of young performers at a visit to the National Theatre on Wednesday. Meghan - who was a successful actress in hit US legal drama series Suits - visited the theatre for the first time since succeeding the Queen as its patron. As part of the engagement, she watched a performance by children from Edith Neville Primary School that was inspired by War Horse. The Duchess revealed that she 'snuck' in to catch them performing, saying: "I snuck in and watched. I didn’t want to leave. It was fantastic.” She continued: "You guys did an amazing job when I saw you perform right before Christmas. So this will be like a take two."

Meghan is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together. During her first visit, she learnt about the work the organisation does; she also met some of the teams and apprentices working behind the scenes. Before watching the primary school pupils' performance, Meghan started off her visit by joining a workshop with members of the Pericles company, she toured the different departments including carpentry, metalwork and painting.

Heavily pregnant Meghan looked amazing for the special visit. We loved her blush pink ensemble by Brandon Maxwell - sleek, tailored and oh-so-swish. The top and blazer combo hugged her growing baby bump. And her fabulous lace-up nude heels were by Aquazzura. In fact, they were actually the very same shoes she wore to her and Prince Harry's first official photocall together when they announced their engagement in 2017. How romantic is that? The shoes are undoubtedly a precious reminder of that happy day.

