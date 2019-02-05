Prince Andrew and Princess Anne make big changes to their teams New year, new team

Prince Andrew and Princess Anne have welcomed new members of staff to their teams. According to the Court Circular, the Duke of York has hired a new equerry, which in royal terms is a personal assistant. Andrew has appointed Lieutenant Commander Alex Davies RN to take over Captain Edward Monckton when the latter completes his tour of duty.

Princess Anne, meanwhile, has also hired a new private secretary, Mr. Charles Davies. Mr. Davies started his role at the beginning of the month, taking over from Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN, who will remain an extra equerry to the Princess Royal. While Andrew's office is still based at Buckingham Palace, Anne's team has now moved to St James' Palace, having relocated from Buckingham Palace for renovations.

Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Queen at Royal Ascot in 2018

Prince Andrew is the second son of the Queen and Prince Philip and the proud father to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The 58-year-old Duke supports his mother by representing the Queen at events and visits in the UK and abroad. Andrew also receives Heads of State and government officials, and attends state and ceremonial occasions.

MORE: Strictly's Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell recreate the ultimate couple pose

His sister Anne is one of the hardest-working members of the royal family. Last year, the Queen's dedicated daughter worked 180 days of the year. In 2017, Anne was once again crowned the hardest-working royal, making an incredible 455 official appearances and carrying out 85 engagements overseas.

Loading the player...

MORE: Susanna Reid stuns in blue M&S leopard print dress

As a former professional equestrian, Anne, who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, is involved with riding for the disabled organisations across the Commonwealth. She also dedicates much of her time to Save the Children, of which she has been President since 1970.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.