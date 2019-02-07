Eamonn Holmes pens heartfelt tribute to wife Ruth Langsford despite personal struggle What an adorable message

Eamonn Holmes has posted a very sweet message to his wife Ruth Langsford while sitting up awake a night, after revealing that he is suffering with terrible insomnia. Sharing on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, he wrote: "Unable to sleep once again but not stressed about it. No early start tomorrow. I'm smiling watching @RuthieeL's little face in the Land of Nod. NOTHING could wake her! She sooo loves her sleep and I so love her," alongside a heart emoji.

Eamonn wrote a romantic message to Ruth despite his insomnia

As ever, Eamonn's fans were quick to respond to the romantic post, with one replying: "I’m in the Wide Awake Club too tonight, mainly due to the wind outside. Such a sweet comment. You’re definitely a keeper, Eamonn!" Talk Radio host Dawn Neesom added: "That is lovely. Made my morning." Later, one fan asked if Ruth snores, with the This Morning presenter admitting: "Off and on ...... but she's happy."

Eamonn has spoken about his sleep troubles on a number of occasions, tweeting on Saturday: "There it goes again... waking up to look at the clock... and it's MIDNIGHT. Why always Midnight?", adding a sad face emoji. He later revealed that he was still awake hours later, replying to a tweet at 2am: "…I'm still wide awake!"

The newsreader even took part in documentary How To Get A Good Night's Sleep to try and solve his issues. The trailer for the two-part show showed Eamonn admitting, "Sleep and me do not come easily together," while in the background, Ruth sleeps soundly in their bedroom.

Taking to social media ahead of the show's launch in October, he wrote: "Do you struggle to have a peaceful night's sleep? Join ‪@RuthieeL and I for the first of a two-part documentary series where we set out to cure our respective sleeping disorders. How to Get a Good Nights Sleep - 9PM Wednesday on ‪@channel5_tv." It sounds like he hasn't yet found a solution – poor Eamonn!