The Queen makes an important new addition to her team

Making sure that she has the best possible team around her, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the Queen has made a new special appointment. Her Majesty has welcomed Donal McCabe - the former director of corporate communications at betting company Ladbrokes - as her new communications secretary. He is expected to start his new position in March, after what has already been an eventful year for the royal family. Earlier this month, the Duke of Edinburgh surrendered his driving license following a car accident. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to introduce their first child together to the world and move away from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage.

Donal replaced Sally Osman who left the head of communications role last year. In their statement, Buckingham Palace wrote: "Mr Donal McCabe has been appointed as communications secretary to the Queen. Mr McCabe was formerly director of corporate communications at Ladbrokes Coral plc where he oversaw communications for corporate, internal, and government affairs. Mr McCabe’s previous roles include senior communications positions at Landsec plc, Boots and Railtrack. Mr McCabe will join the Royal Household in March."

Last week, the Queen returned to London after spending an extended Christmas break at her Sandringham estate. Her Majesty boarded a train bound in King's Lynn set for London following her seven-week stay in Norfolk. She is no doubt looking forward to welcoming her next grandchild into the family, when Duchess Markle gives birth to her first child in Spring.

