Royal family release adorable new official photograph of young prince What a gorgeous shot!

Celebrations are underway for the Swedish royal family no doubt, as Prince Oscar turns three-years-old today! The Royal Court have marked the happy occasion with an adorable new official photograph of Oscar, posted on the royals' official @kungahuset Instagram account on Saturday. The sweet black and white image shows the cute little boy grinning happily at something (or someone!) just out of shot, as he poses in the Royal Palace. Its caption reads: "Today Prince Oscar is 3 years old! This photograph of the Prince was taken at the Royal Palace in late February."

The Swedish royal family celebrated Prince Oscar's birthday on Saturday

Prince Oscar is the youngest child of Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, and little brother to Princess Estelle – who also celebrated her birthday recently. True to form, the palace released a beautiful new photograph of the Princess, which actually featured Prince Oscar, too.

The Swedish royal family often share sweet personal insights on their social media, with plenty of snapshots from their scheduled public engagements as well as candid moments from their home life. In February, the Royal Court also marked Princess Leonore's birthday, by sharing a gorgeous close-up shot of the five-year-old daughter of Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill.

In fact, the family's run of celebrations don't end here, since baby Princess Adrienne will also celebrate her birthday on March 9. As the youngest child of Madeleine and Christopher, it will be a particularly special birthday since she'll be turning one – so we can certainly expect another adorable picture!

Princess Madeleine even has her own personal Instagram account, and recently shared a sweet shot of children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas having fun in their swimming pool at home. The family recently relocated Miami, Florida where they rent a house that sits in a gated community, complete with a communal swimming pool and tennis court.