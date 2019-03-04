Princess Eugenie's latest high street dress is proving SO popular Everyone's talking about this dress...

On Thursday evening, Princess Eugenie hot-footed it to Windsor Castle to check out her iconic wedding dress which is part of the new royal wedding exhibition. The little sister of Princess Beatrice wore a fabulous retro-style outfit for the occasion - a houndstooth coat by Sandro which covered her lace dress. We have finally discovered that the Princess's stunning frock is actually from high street store Whistles and priced at £169. The little black dress is made in a timeless design - which combines a classic silhouette with chic animal detailing. It has a flattering fitted waist and a demure high neckline and is currently available online in all sizes.

We loved Eugenie's monochrome outfit she wore at Windsor Castle

Not only that, but it has had some truly glowing reviews. One shopper wrote: " Love this cute dress! The perfect LBD. Can be dressed up or down. Very flattering length, sits a few inches above my knee (am 5ft 6). Will be a useful dress on many occasions. Love it!"

£169, Whistles

Another customer said: "I really like this dress. I am a slim build size 10 but with a rounded tummy and the size 10 fit me perfectly and was a flattering fit. It is a dress you could wear day or night."

MORE: Princess Beatrice just wore the most flattering skirt we have ever seen

Whistles is defiantly a favourite store of the royal - she has been pictured in many of the brand's frocks. The Belize Print Dobby dress is a firm go-to for the daughter of Prince Andrew. The long-sleeve design features a pretty floral print, a fit and flare shape, a high neckline and also comes in a bright red shade. Originally priced at £179, it was discounted in the summer sale and now retails for £125. It’s currently still available online and in store – but there are now only two sizes left so don't delay if you want to invest!

READ: Princess Beatrice just borrowed sister Eugenie's favourite coat